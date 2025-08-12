Jalen Coker on the bubble? Dave Canales shuts that notion down fast
A year ago, the Carolina Panthers were searching for answers in the wide receiver room, and now, heading into 2025, it's a crowded room full of talent. When roster cuts have to be made at the end of the preseason, somebody is going to get left out. It won't be Jalen Coker. Well, at least it shouldn't be.
The former undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross had a productive rookie campaign last season, hauling in 32 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns. What's even more impressive? Twenty-three of those receptions moved the sticks. When the ball went his way, good things happened.
Surprisingly, Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked if he was on the roster bubble.
“We’re going to play the best guys. The guys we can count on, the guys that can make plays, the guys that can make the catch. As Tracy Smith’s dad, “Tater” Smith, would always say is you know you know when a receiver is good is when you throw it to them, they catch it. And Jalen has really showed to be one of the more reliable guys that we have whether it’s contested or he’s open in space. He plays strong to the ball. He had two really amazing plays and a go ball where he went up over JT Broughton and kind of took it off of his shoulder, finished the play on his feet, and ran the ball into the end zone. If he keeps showing us like that, he’s going to be on the field playing. There’s no doubt about it. We love all of our guys. I have high hopes for this group in general, but that’s the nature of competition — you see people elevate and rise and really show who they are.”
Coker won't just make the roster, but he could evolve into one of the team's top receiving targets. Tetairoa McMillan is a rookie and will have his fair share of bumps in the road. Xavier Legette is still trying to find his footing in the league, Hunter Renfrow is trying to make a comeback after taking a year off, and Adam Thielen isn't getting any younger. If Coker continues to make eye-popping catches like he did during Monday's practice, he'll become a favorite of Bryce Young's.
