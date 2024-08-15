Carolina Panthers tight end projections leave plenty of room for a star to rise in 2024
The greatest tight end in Carolina Panthers history is Greg Olsen, no questions asked. At his peak he was the NFL's most-productive player at his position, not counting Rob Gronkowski. Olsen posted three straight seasons of 1,000 yards or more (the first tight end ever to do so) before injuries caught up with him in 2017 and he was never quite the same.
Ever since that year the Panthers have not gotten much production out of their tight ends and on paper they still have one of the worst units in the league at this spot. Heading into the 2024 campaign, ESPN analyst Mike Clay has Carolina's tight ends ranked 32nd. Here's what he's projecting for this group to do this coming season in the passing game.
- Tommy Tremble: 39 targets, 26 catches, 266 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Ja'Tavion Sanders: 28 targets, 19 catches, 198 yards, 1 touchdown
- Ian Thomas: 22 targets, 15 catches, 157 yards, 1 touchdown
- Jordan Matthews: 5 targets, 4 catches, 37 yards, 0 touchdowns
The 1927 Yankees lineup this is not.
Then again, it's only projections, and it's certainly possible that one of them will break out and exceed these numbers by a good shot. Our best guess is if that happens it'll be rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas, who's the most athletic option in this group. It's not impossible but if Ian Thomas or Tommy Tremble were going to have a breakout year it probably would have happened by now.
If none of them step up, then this will be a position worth addressing in next year's draft, preferably before Day 3.
