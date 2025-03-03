Jaycee Horn scoop reveals new details in Carolina Panthers' contract talks
The first step towards fixing the worst defense of all time is making sure it doesn't get any worse than it already is. While it's difficult to imagine how much further the Carolina Panthers might fall in this department, the quickest way they could find out is allowing their best defensive player to leave.
With superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown on injured reserve practically all year, that honor fell to cornerback Jaycee Horn, who finally broke through thanks to his first healthy season since he was drafted. Horn played a phenomenal level of coverage all season and earned his first Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.
Horn also earned himself a handsome new contract, as he's heading into his fifth-year option, which comes with a fully-guaranteed cap hit of $12.742 million. Obviously it's in Carolina's best interest to lower that number. According to Over the Cap, the team can save over $9 million in salary cap space with an extension.
On that score, the latest on the talks between Horn's camp and the Panthers front office comes from Joe Person at The Athletic. His review of the Scouting Combine includes a note with new details on the negotiations.
"Contract talks between the Panthers and cornerback Jaycee Horn are continuing, with both sides interested in getting a deal done. Coming off his first Pro Bowl, Horn is believed to be looking for a contract in line with some of the highest-paid corners in the league, with an average annual value of $20 million or more."
Some analysts have made the case that the Panthers should cash in and sell high on Horn's value now, rather than risk more injury-riddled seasons for Horn, as in the 14 games he missed as a rookie and the 11 he sat out in 2023. This is not the way to go.
Cornerback is the most-challenging defensive position in the modern NFL and it's impossible to have too much depth at this spot. When you have strong long-term starter material, or a Pro Bowl level talent that's still in their prime years you don't let them walk, even if $20 million a year sounds like a lot to risk given Horn's history.
Horn was easily a top-10 corner this past season and he deserves to be paid as such - and there's a chance we haven't seen the best of him, yet. These talks with Horn should be a layup for the Panthers to get done.
