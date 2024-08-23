Carolina Panthers DBs coach talks about the value of having Jaycee Horn on the field
The Carolina Panthers defense has a chance to be one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this year. Last season the unit was solid under the direction of first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, even if the scoring numbers didn't show it. Hampered by a hopeless offense, the Panthers defense was much better on the field than on paper.
Assuming head coach Dave Canales knows what he's doing and quarterback Bryce Young takes that critical sophomore leap forward, this year Carolina's defense should be able to carry a much lighter load. They've also got a potential huge upgrade on the back end of their defense, assuming cornerback Jaycee Horn can finally stay healthy and play a full season.
After being a shutdown superstar at South Carolina, Horn has had to sit out much of his first three years at this level, missing 29 games due to multiple injuries and only appearing in 22. However, when healthy he has the potential to shut down an entire half of the field in the passing game. Watch secondary coach Jonathan Cooley talk about Horn's value.
Gifted though he may be, if Horn can't manage to stay on the field consistently this year, it will be difficult to sell a long-term contract for him once his fifth-year option in 2025 expires.
