Jaycee Horn picks 2 perfect words to describe Panthers-Bills beatdown
NFL players don't get paid to come up with the right words after a game. That's our responsibility. However, every now and then you'll hear a player strike Mark Twain's lightning rather than the usual lightning bug soundbytes you get - especially after a tough loss.
To his credit, Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn didn't rely on cliches or bland Both-Teams-Played-Hard platitudes. When asked about his team's humiliating 40-9 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, Horn got right to the point. Here's what he had to say after it was all over
Jaycee Horn comments on Panthers-Bills
Horn is one guy who shouldn't take much of the blame for this particular loss. Aside from Khalil Shakir (six catches, 88 yards, one touchdown) the Panthers did a good job of containing Buffalo's wide receiver corps.
The biggest problem was Carolina's run defense, which regressed to a 2024 level. James Cook went off for 216 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries (11.4 yards per attempt) - some real Rico Dowdle numbers - when Rico Dowdle is actually getting the ball, anyway.
The Panthers' pass rush also returned to its usual toothless form a week after coming to life against the Jets. All together they only managed to get two sacks on Josh Allen - one of which was definitely his own fault - and three quarterback hits total.
When you're not getting pressure and you're not stopping the run, it doesn't really matter what the guys on the back end of the defense do - odds are you're going to lose - and lose badly, as the Panthers did on Sunday.
