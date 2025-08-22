Three WR-needy NFL teams the WR-rich Carolina Panthers could make a deal with
You wouldn't have guessed it watching last night's game, but the Carolina Panthers appear to have one of the deeper wide receiver rooms around the NFL going into the 2025 season. That's a stark change from the 2023 season, when they arguably had the weakest unit in the league.
Since then they've brought in several new young talents, including two first-round draft picks in Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan. However, long-time veteran Adam Thielen - who's the oldest wide receiver in the NFL - is still the best player in this group. He's also the most tradeable, which means there's a chance he could get moved before the season starts.
Earlier this week The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that three teams are actively exploring the trade market at this position.
Jets, 49ers, Vikings need WR help
The Jets' best receiver is former first-round pick Garrett Wilson, who has posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first three years in the league. That's about it as far as proven receiver talent goes for this team, though. This might even be the weakest wide receiver corps in the AFC right now.
The 49ers took a big hit when they traded their best wide receiver, Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason. They still have strong options elsewhere, but at the moment they're ravaged by injuries, including Brandon Aiyuk - who should be the favorite to take over as the team's new WR1 in 2025.
The Vikings of course have the best receiver on the planet with Justin Jefferson, but it's a top-heavy dynamic in that room especially with Jordan Addison about to sit out the first three games of the season due to a suspension.
Of the three, Minnesota makes the most sense as a trade partner. They're not as good as the 49ers are overall, but they won 14 games last season and could be a contender again if JJ McCarthy can hit the ground running after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury.
Thielen is the clear top candidate in any potential deal with the Vikings, who desperately need a crafty veteran to round out their WR room. While the appeal for Minnesota is obvious, there's much less of a case for Carolina to make a deal, here. Thielen may be at the tail-end of his NFL career but his deep pass connection with Bryce Young down the stretch last year was as good as any QB-WR combo in the league and he's still by far the best and most-polished pass-catcher on the Panthers' roster.
Unless the Panthers can get an insanely good offer for Thielen (start the negotiations at a fourth-round pick) they should keep him at least until the trade deadline, then they can explore moving him depending on what their playoff odds look like.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense