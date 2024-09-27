JJ Jansen on what he loves about Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales
For an NFL team that's only been around for 30 years, the Carolina Panthers have gone through a lot of head coaches. The turnover has been especially pronounced since David Tepper bought the team in 2018. Nobody would know better than long-time long snapper JJ Jansen, who's been around far longer than Tepper and has seen a bunch of coaches come and go.
Jansen joined the team back in 2009 when John Fox was still their head coach. Two years later Ron Rivera came in and managed to last eight and a half seasons. Next, Perry Fewell went for four games, then Matt Rhule got three seasons, then Steve Wilks got one, then Frank Reich got 12 games, followed by six for Chris Tabor. The latest coach Jansen has gotten to play for is Dave Canales, who's still in his rookie year. Here's Jansen on what he loves about Canales' unique coaching style.
JJ Jansen on Panthers coach Dave Canales
This sounds an awful lot like the guy Canales came up under - former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Canales got his first coaching job in the NFL under Carroll as Seattle's wide receivers coach, a position he held for eight years. From there he moved up to quarterbacks coach until he was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. After helping Baker Mayfield have a career year as OC, the Panthers hired him as their new head coach.
