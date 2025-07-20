Panthers great Jonathan Stewart on what he misses about legendary 2015 squad
The Carolina Panthers' 2003 squad almost went all the way, but there's no denying which team is the best in franchise history. 10 years ago, Carolina stomped all over the NFL during the regular season - going undefeated all the way until Week 15. While they ultimately fell short in the Super Bowl, that Panthers team was special in a way that probably won't ever happen again.
Somebody who was there for the ride was running back Jonathan Stewart, who made his only career Pro Bowl that year, combining this Cam Newton and Greg Olsen to form the Panthers' offensive hydra that had to carry that side of the ball.
10 years later, Stewart says what stands out to him is the time he had with his teammates. Here's what he told WCNC's Nick Carboni about it last week.
Jonathan Stewart on the 2015 Panthers
They wouldn't have even come close to a 15-1 record without an all-time great year from Newton, resulting in the team's only league MVP award.
However, it was the Carolina defense that really carried that group to the championship game. Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Kawnn Short, Josh Norman and company were a dominant unit under Ron Rivera at the time - and they should get more credit for this run than they do.
