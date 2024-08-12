Jonathon Brooks leads Panthers running back room projections for 2024 NFL season
While it worked out great for the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers' running back room has been lacking since the Christian McCaffrey trade. However, there's new hope for a reinvigorated run game this year thanks to the addition of the number one prospect in the nation at this position.
That would be Jonathon Brooks, who played his college ball at Texas and was the consensus best running back in the 2024 NFL draft class. Carolina picked him in the second round (46th) overall, making it clear who their lead rusher of the future is going to be moving forward.
Even though Brooks is not expected to join the lineup until Week 3 or Week 4 after suffering an ACL tear in November, he is still projected to get the most yards on the ground for the Panthers this year. Here are the full projections for this unit in 2024 according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay.
- Jonathon Brooks: 144 carries, 661 yards, 5 touchdowns, 24 catches, 175 yards, 1 TD catch
- Chuba Hubbard: 138 carries, 561 yards, 5 touchdowns, 30 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD catch
- Miles Sanders: 93 carries, 399 yards, 3 touchdowns, 16 catches, 120 yards, no TD catches
- Raheem Blackshear: 12 carries, 52 yards, 0 touchdowns, 3 catches, 18 yards, no TD catches
If this ends up being what happens we won't complain. Brooks has by far the highest ceiling out of these four and as soon as he's up to speed head coach Dave Canales shouldn't hesitate to put him at the top of the depth chart.
