Panthers get bad news at RB heading into international matchup with the Giants
Fans of the Carolina Panthers have been waiting six months for rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to appear in his first game. While Brooks was expected to finally make his NFL debut in today's game in Germany against the New York Giants, fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see him in a Panthers uniform.
According to a report by NFL Network, Brooks is not going to be in the lineup later today when Carolina kicks off against the G-Men. Instead, he will make his debut in two weeks at home against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Network: Jonathon Brooks out
Whatever the word in German is for bummer, this is that. Brooks was the consensus number one running back prospect in this year's draft class, and for good reason. Brooks (6-foot-0, 199 pounds) averaged over six yards per carry during his time with the Texas Longhorns. Talented enough on his own, once Brooks gets on the field hisgame should get an extra charge from playing behind the Panthers' offensive line, which is very good both in pass protection and in run blocking.
In any case, for now the starting job in the backfield still belongs to veteran Chuba Hubbard. He solidified his hold on that role this past week when he signed a four-year contract extension that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL.
