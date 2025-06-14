Key Panthers defender going totally unnoticed despite hot finish to 2024 NFL season
You can tell very easily who watched the Carolina Panthers down the stretch last season and who didn't. If someone says Bryce Young is still a timid QB who hasn't proven anything yet, there's your answer. It's also instructive to see how individual parts of Carolina's defense get talked about.
While the Panthers collectively allowed more points than any team in NFL history, it would be wrong to say nobody on this side of the ball had a good year. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were both far better than the recognition they've gotten - and as the schedule wound down some elements were trending up. That includes regular pressure from Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum on the edge and Josey Jewell doing the work of about 2.3 linebackers at the second level.
Nevertheless, a lot of folks are completely sleeping on this defense, of which there are some talented parts. If Jaycee Horn's PFF ranking (25th) was questionale the decision to completely exclude Josey Jewell from the top 32 linebackers was a slap in the face. Truth is, Jewell was playing like a maniac down the stretch, beginning with the overtime win against the New York Giants in Germany.
Looking ahead, Jewell should continue to be the centerpiece for Ejiro Evero's defense in 2025. His job should be much easier overall, too - assuming that Derrick Brown stays healthy and either Bobby Brown or Turk Wharton work out up front.
Stopping the inside run game has to be priority No. 1, but the Panthers also have to get more consistent pressure (then why cut Jadeveon Clowney?) and play better coverage on the back end. Tre'Von Moehrig should solve at least half of that problem, but they need at least one more piece at free safety to complete the puzzle.
