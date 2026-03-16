5 Low-Cost Free Agents the Carolina Panthers Should Sign

NFL free agency has calmed down since the frenzy that the first week was, but while there won’t be any more huge 4-year $120 million Jaelan Phillips-type signings, there’s still some talent on the market.

The Carolina Panthers can still make some low-cost signings that, even if they don’t affect a starting position, can add some reliable depth to bring in for limited reps or in case of injury. Heres five low-cost signings that would bode well for Carolina.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In what would be a reunion between the Panthers and the veteran edge rusher, Clowney could provide some added depth to the pass rush. Jaelan Phillips has a history of injuries, so this would be a budget move that could help in case of any injury issues with Phillips or Nic Scourton.

Jadeveon clowney 6 TKL, 3 SCK, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD, vs NYG Today.pic.twitter.com/1HW7chNut5 https://t.co/LEp1mH40Bk — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 4, 2026

Clowney is still capable of wreaking havoc on opposing QBs, recording 8.5 sacks in 2025 at 32 years old. The Panthers should look back at Clowney for a low-cost, one-year deal.

Mekhi Becton, Guard

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) runs on to the the field for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still just 27 years old, Becton is in for another “prove it” season. Becton was released by the LA Chargers after just one season, after not playing up to standard. So now is as good a time as any to buy low on a guard who clearly has the physical attributes and was a former first-round pick.

Mekhi Becton clearing ALL the space with this block 💪 pic.twitter.com/OYYLrwXcaC — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2025

Mekhi Becton will be signing with his third team in as many seasons, and the Panthers could be a good stop for Becton to get occasional reps at left tackle and be a depth piece in case Rasheed Walker gets hurt.

Jonnu Smith, Tight End

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers released Jonnu Smith after the 2025 season, and now he becomes one of the better tight ends on the market.

Smith isn’t going to go out and put up Trey McBride or Brock Bowers-type numbers, but tight end is a hole on the Panthers’ offense, and a veteran like Smith could be a valuable target for Bryce Young in short down and third down situations.

That's TE Jonnu Smith taking the handoff for SIX



MIAvsPIT on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/xh2LvntuOD — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

Smith excels after the catch, as over 68% of his receiving yards are after the catch. If the Panthers don’t land a certain tight end in the draft, Smith could be a solid option.

Brian Robinson Jr, Running Back

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Robinson is coming off a year where he backed up Christian McCaffery, rushing for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns. With the Panthers losing Rico Dowdle, and having questions in the backfield outside of Chuba Hubbard, this would make all the sense in the world

Brian Robinson Jr. breaks the tackle and finds pay dirt!



LARvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/2UB6BUf6rS — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Robinson is known to be a power runner, which would be a perfect complement to Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers’ backfield and would give Carolina a great goal-line option in the backfield.

Donovan Wilson, Safety

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Panthers are good when it comes to corners, but the safety position could use some added depth. Enter Donovan Wilson, a solid safety who recorded two interceptions in 2025. Wilson has also shown he can get to the opposing QB, with his 4.5 sacks in 2024.

what a great play by Donovan Wilson (#6). Blasts the TE back and makes the tackle. pic.twitter.com/Iij3QFmONi — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 4, 2025

Wilson brings a veteran presence to a young secondary and a ton of starting experience. The Panthers could use another safety, along with Nick Scott, to improve the defense even more.

Wilson could be signed on a multi-year deal, one that’s not too pricey but keeps him in the building for the foreseeable future.