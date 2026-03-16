5 Low-Cost Free Agents the Carolina Panthers Should Sign
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NFL free agency has calmed down since the frenzy that the first week was, but while there won’t be any more huge 4-year $120 million Jaelan Phillips-type signings, there’s still some talent on the market.
The Carolina Panthers can still make some low-cost signings that, even if they don’t affect a starting position, can add some reliable depth to bring in for limited reps or in case of injury. Heres five low-cost signings that would bode well for Carolina.
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
In what would be a reunion between the Panthers and the veteran edge rusher, Clowney could provide some added depth to the pass rush. Jaelan Phillips has a history of injuries, so this would be a budget move that could help in case of any injury issues with Phillips or Nic Scourton.
Clowney is still capable of wreaking havoc on opposing QBs, recording 8.5 sacks in 2025 at 32 years old. The Panthers should look back at Clowney for a low-cost, one-year deal.
Mekhi Becton, Guard
Still just 27 years old, Becton is in for another “prove it” season. Becton was released by the LA Chargers after just one season, after not playing up to standard. So now is as good a time as any to buy low on a guard who clearly has the physical attributes and was a former first-round pick.
Mekhi Becton will be signing with his third team in as many seasons, and the Panthers could be a good stop for Becton to get occasional reps at left tackle and be a depth piece in case Rasheed Walker gets hurt.
Jonnu Smith, Tight End
The Steelers released Jonnu Smith after the 2025 season, and now he becomes one of the better tight ends on the market.
Smith isn’t going to go out and put up Trey McBride or Brock Bowers-type numbers, but tight end is a hole on the Panthers’ offense, and a veteran like Smith could be a valuable target for Bryce Young in short down and third down situations.
Smith excels after the catch, as over 68% of his receiving yards are after the catch. If the Panthers don’t land a certain tight end in the draft, Smith could be a solid option.
Brian Robinson Jr, Running Back
Robinson is coming off a year where he backed up Christian McCaffery, rushing for 400 yards and 2 touchdowns. With the Panthers losing Rico Dowdle, and having questions in the backfield outside of Chuba Hubbard, this would make all the sense in the world
Robinson is known to be a power runner, which would be a perfect complement to Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers’ backfield and would give Carolina a great goal-line option in the backfield.
Donovan Wilson, Safety
The Panthers are good when it comes to corners, but the safety position could use some added depth. Enter Donovan Wilson, a solid safety who recorded two interceptions in 2025. Wilson has also shown he can get to the opposing QB, with his 4.5 sacks in 2024.
Wilson brings a veteran presence to a young secondary and a ton of starting experience. The Panthers could use another safety, along with Nick Scott, to improve the defense even more.
Wilson could be signed on a multi-year deal, one that’s not too pricey but keeps him in the building for the foreseeable future.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.