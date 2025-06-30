Key second-year DB labeled Carolina Panthers' biggest offseason surprise by ESPN
When you give up the most touchdown passes in the league, you can’t have enough talent at the cornerback position. The Carolina Panthers have a very capable pair in 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and unsung Mike Jackson. They also have another young performer that bears watching.
ESPN’s NFL Nation assembled a list from each of the 32 teams in regards to a surprise player in 2025. David Newton covers the Carolina Panthers, and had this to say about cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.
“It wasn't just obvious to sideline observers,” said Newton. “It was obvious to teammates that the 2024 fifth-round pick out of Washington State had a stellar offseason and will be a factor in 2025. Horn had this to say (via Newton) about his young teammate “Man, I think he's been the most impressive player.”
“Smith-Wade's ability to play corner, nickel and safety makes him valuable to a young defense trying to rebuild after finishing last in the NFL a year ago,” added Newton. “Chau took advantage of an opportunity,'' stated Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales (via Newton). “He made tackles. He had an opportunity on an interception, and he made it.”
In 2024 with the Panthers, the former Washington State defender played in 14 games and made four starts. He finished with 36 defensive stops, one interception, and a forced fumble. He also added three tackles on special teams.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say about the 22-year-old defensive back prior to the 2024 draft. “A slender cornerback with plus athleticism and speed, Smith-Wade is a capable defender in zone or man coverages. He’s below the desired NFL mark on height and weight for an outside cornerback, which could hurt his draft slotting. Smith-Wade is a sticky man-cover corner when he gets into the receiver and he has closing burst that can make up for lost ground.
“He can be feast-or-famine in zone coverage,” added Zierlein, “as he tends to look to jump short throws and loses his deep-cover responsibility. He could end up outplaying his draft slot due to his ball skills, competitiveness and athletic traits.” Zierlein stated that he drew comparisons to Asante Samuel Jr., currently an unsigned free agent who spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
