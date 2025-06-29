Long-time NFL vet named Panthers' most-obvious trade candidate
In 2024, the Carolina Panthers not only allowed the most total yards in the league, Dave Canales’s team gave up an NFL-high 179.8 yards per game on the ground. General manager Dan Morgan was very aggressive this offseason when it came to addressing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s front seven. Carolina looks like an improved team (at least on paper) on this side of the football. Getting defensive tackle Derrick Brown back this season after missing all but one game in ’24 certainly helps.
Last offseason, the club signed veteran defensive lineman D’Shawn Robinson to a three-year, $22.5 million deal (via Spotrac). Now due in part to Morgan’s various moves, Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints explains why the Panthers’ third-leading tackler this past season could now be expendable.
“On the surface, Robinson delivered. He logged 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks, both career highs. However, surface-level production doesn’t always reflect on-field impact. Robinson actually graded out poorly at Pro Football Focus, earning a 54.6 overall mark and just 54.1 against the run. These numbers are troubling for a player whose primary job was to stop the run. Instead of being a solution, Robinson became symbolic of Carolina’s defensive issues.”
Evero’s defensive unit limited only one of its 17 opponents this past season to fewer than 100 yards rushing. The Panthers also allowed 200-plus rushing yards in each of their final six games.
“The Panthers responded accordingly,” added Flojo. “They added Bobby Brown and (Tershawn) Wharton in free agency and used a Day 3 draft pick on defensive tackle Cam Jackson. All signs point to a changing of the guard in the interior defensive line room, one that doesn’t include Robinson as a starter. He may not even be on the final roster. Robinson is 30 years old…He’s not a building block for the future. He is, however, a veteran with experience and recent statistical production that could appeal to teams in win-now mode.”
Those 5.5 sacks in 2024 (tied for the team lead with since-released Jadeveon Clowney) were quite a jump for a player that logged just seven QB traps in his first eight NFL seasons. “Despite his deficiencies against the run,” explained Flojo. “Robinson showed some surprising juice as a pass rusher last season. He might not be an elite disruptor, but he’s far from washed. In a rotational role or as a complementary piece, Robinson could be a useful midseason addition.
“Contenders with injury questions or thin defensive lines could see Robinson as a plug-and-play option. If that interest materializes, Carolina would be wise to listen.”
