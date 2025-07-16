Luke Kuechly is All-Aboard Bryce Young Hype Train
The knock on Carolina Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young, when he came out of the University of Alabama, was that he was lacked the physicality to undergo the rigors of an NFL season. His physical toughness was called into question by many.
The Panthers still took him with the first pick of the draft. Former Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly was on the Up & Adams show on Monday and said Young is as tough as they come, both physically and mentally.
"For me, with Bryce, he's shown that he's physically tough," Kuechly told host Kay Adams. "He's shown that when there's a little bit of adversity—he got benched. The guy didn't get hurt, nothin'. He got benched. And for him to stay locked in and come back and have the second half of the season like he did—I just think shows he's got the physical toughness he showed his rookie year and then mentally, he's tough as well. The signs are there, now we just gotta put the whole picture together."
Kuechly credits young for hanging in there after a putrid rookie season. He then got benched midway through his second season. He handled it like a professional, according to Kuechly. Young hung in there like the champion he is and when his number was called when Andy Dalton went down with a hand injury, he rallied the team around him and finished the season strong,
Young would lead the Panthers to a 4-6 record over the last 10 games of the season. He finished those ten games with 2,327 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
