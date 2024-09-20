Luke Kuechly diagnoses the biggest problem for embattled Panthers QB Bryce Young
Along with practically every member of NFL media, from Stephen A. Smith to Stephen Z. Smith, we have heard from a bunch of Carolina Panthers legends regarding the team's decision to bench second-year quarterback Bryce Young. That includes Cam Newton and Steve Smith. Now let's see what former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly had to say about it.
Earlier this week Kuechly was a guest on Kay Adams' show and he spoke about what went wrong for Bryce Young on the field. Here's what he said when she asked what the most frustrating part of Sunday's humiliating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was.
Luke Kuechly on Bryce Young
"I thought up front we played really well. I think the guys on the offensive line are doing a fantastic job and last year we talked about it, Bryce got hit a lot. He got sacked 62 times. So, I think for him he's just gotta get comfortable playing behind these guys. Have confidence that they're gonna block who they're gonna block. Have confidence that you're gonna have a pocket. Have confidence that we're gonna get open downfield and just go trust yourself and let it rip."
Kuechly hits the nail on the head here, as per usual. Young has gotten some very solid pass protection this season, especially compared to his rookie year. Through two games the team ranks fifth in PFF's pass blocking grades overall and only left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has a grade lower than 60 in this department (59.8). Collectively this unit has done very well giving Young clean pockets to work with, but he just doesn't seem to recognize one when he sees it. Until Young starts having more confidence in himself and his pass protection he belongs on the sidelines.
