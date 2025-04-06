Panthers great Luke Kuechly tells the story of his welcome-to-the-NFL rookie moment
Playing in the NFL can be a humbling experience. Even the most-gifted athletes in the sport who have dominated at every level of the game can get exposed and embarrassed when going up against pros for the first time, even those who never really become household names.
Former Carolina Panthers linebacker and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly has been on both sides of that dynamic. Recently, DK Metcalf shared a story about getting tossed like a doll over a pile by Kuechly during his rookie year against Carolina. As for himself, Kuechly says his own welcome to the NFL, rookie moment came against the Seahawks in 2012.
Kuechly recalls preparing to lay out a scrambling Russell Wilson, only to get folded up by a big clean hit from former Seattle fullback Mike Robinson. Watch.
Kuechly retired after the 2019 season due to concussion concerns and Robinson retired after winning a Super Bowl in 2013. Robinson is now hosting a podcast with Marshawn Lynch and Kuechly is working as an analyst for CBS on college games as well as for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is improbaby still playing in the NFL and recently signed with the New York Giants. If they don't draft a quarterback with the third overall pick Wilson will be their starter this year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL’s best tight end linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target
2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with intriguing triple threat
Bryce Young is asked what Panthers should do with the 8th pick
Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys QB