Carolina Panthers re-sign former fourth-round NFL draft pick to practice squad
Brian Burns may not be off to a hot start with his new team. However, that doesn't necessarily help the Carolina Panthers' edge rush rotation, which is probably the weakest in the league right now even with Jadeveon Clowney at the top of the depth chart. Help is on the way, though... in some form.
According to a report by Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are re-signing their former 2018 fourth-round NFL draft pick, outside linebacker Marquis Haynes to the practice squad. Haynes has totaled 14 sacks in 71 career games, all with the Panthers. However, he's only started two games in six years.
Heading into Week 5, Carolina ranks near the bottom of the league in just about every meaningful way of measuring pressure, including being tied for dead last in sacks (five) with the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Haynes has decent ability as a backup option, but he was never potent enough as a pass rusher to really move the needle the way the Panthers need it right now. Unfortunately, defenders on Haynes' level are about all the team can afford right now. Carolina also ranks dead last in salary cap space at under $350,000.
