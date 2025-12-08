Panthers get unexpected odds against Saints for rematch in Week 15

The last time that the Carolina Panthers faced the New Orleans Saints a month ago they suffered their most humiliating defeat of the 2025 NFL season.

Playing at home against the team with the worst record in the league, it should have been an easy win for a team looking to turn the corner. Instead, they got embarrassed by the Saints, losing 17-7 after getting shutout following their opening drive.

While the memory is still fresh, truth is a month is an eternity in an NFL season and both teams are in a different place now. According to the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

The big surprise in that last matchup was the performance of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who was making just his third start as a pro.

Shough put in an excellent start against Carolina, dropping 282 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a 128.9 passer rating - by far his best performance yet. While his numbers against everyone else have been less impressive, this time Shough shouldn't be taking the Panthers by surprise.

As for the Panthers themselves, they've won two of their last three games since that matchup. While they laid an egg in their second Monday night game in seven years against the 49ers, they got two brilliant games from Bryce Young against the Falcons and the Rams, inspiring hope that he may finally be growing into his full potential.

Young has found very little success against New Orleans so far in his career, though. He's gone 1-4 against the Saints and has yet to post more than 171 passing yards against them. Turning that trend around and putting in a solid start would go a long way towards a win.

