Rising rival QB's progress will have huge impact on Carolina Panthers' 2025 season
It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons' massive investment in Kirk Cousins to go bust. After a promising start to the 2025 season, Cousins completely bombed after a win over the Dallas Cowboys early in November. Over his final five starts he threw just one touchdown pass to go with nine interceptions, forcing the Falcons' hand to bench him in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington.
Penix wound up starting three games down the stretch for Atlanta, including the season finale at home against the Carolina Panthers, who won the shootout between Penix and Bryce Young in overtime, 44-38.
Overall, Penix's body of work was, as expected, a bit raw and up and down. He finished the year with three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58.1% completion rate to go with a 51.0 QBR. Not great numbers, but there were more than enoguh wow throws in there to believe that Penix may yet deliver on the immense potential he showcased his last two seasons with the Huskies.
Looking ahead, how much Penix grows in Year 2 will have a huge impact not only on the Falcons' season, but on the entire NFC South race. Moe Moton at Bleacher Report has named Penix the one x-factor that can significantly impact the division this year.
"Going through a full offseason as the starter, the Washington product should be more efficient in the pocket. He will have a stronger rapport with his receivers and a better understanding of the offense. After suffering four consecutive season-ending injuries at Indiana, Penix showed he can post gaudy stat lines and spread the ball in two collegiate terms with the Huskies. If he stays healthy, his progress in Year 2 could help Atlanta break its four-year pattern of seven-to-eight-win seasons to compete for an NFC South title."
While it's a different package overall, Penix has some of the same attributes as Young, including a gorgeous and accurate deep ball that pairs well with his aggressive instincts. If he can take the next step the way Young did down the stretch last year Atlanta may be much tougher than they were at the end of the 2024 season.
The Panthers won't have to wait long to see what the new version of Penix's game looks like. The Falcons will be visiting Bank of America Stadium for Carolina's home opener in Week 3.
