2013 NFL Redraft: Panthers nab Super Bowl DT instead of Star Lotulelei
The Carolina Panthers selected Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Lotulelei spent the first five seasons of his eight-year career with the Panthers, but he failed to live up to the hype of being a first-round pick.
Pro Football Focus recently re-drafted the 2013 NFL Draft class, and the Panthers ended up taking defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round.
"Williams didn’t have much pass-rush production in his career, but he was one of the NFL’s best run stoppers over the first eight seasons of his career. He recorded a 91.0 PFF run-defense grade from 2013 to 2020, ranking ninth among qualified interior defenders," Pro Football Focus wrote.
"The long-time Baltimore Raven earned a positive grade on 25.2% of his run-defense snaps over that eight-year stretch, which was the second-highest rate at the position."
Williams played nine seasons with the Ravens before one final year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
The players chosen before Williams in the redraft exercise were tight end Travis Kelce, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Darius Slay, center Travis Frederick, defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, running back Le'Veon Bell and tight end Zach Ertz.
The Panthers made a Super Bowl with Lotulelei in his third season in the league, but there's always a "what if" when it comes to teams that finish a buck short. Would things have been different if the Panthers chose Williams over Lotulelei?
It's hard to imagine there would have been a massive difference, but we can't say for certain that it wouldn't have changed a thing.
