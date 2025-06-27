In 2024 draft do-over, Panthers pass on Xavier Legette for another rookie WR
In the last five years, Bleacher Report insider Matt Holder believes the Carolina Panthers' worst draft pick was Xavier Legette in 2024. The wideout had an underwhelming rookie season, leading Carolina to go after a wide receiver in the first round again in 2025.
What if they had a do-over? Well, Holder doesn't think picking a wide receiver was the worst part; it was the one they picked in particular. Instead of Legette, Holder's imaginary do-over sees Carolina land Ladd McConkey.
"In fairness to Legette, the jury is still out on whether he’s a bust, and he could remain a starter this season," Holder admitted. "However, the Panthers spent a first-round pick on another wideout last April, as the South Carolina product had an underwhelming rookie campaign and could get squeezed out of the starting lineup in training camp."
The worst part isn't Legette's struggles per se, it's that McConkey and even a few others who were picked later did better than Legette. "What makes Legette’s first-year struggles sting for the Panthers is the fact that another wideout taken two picks later was immediately productive."
McConkey far outdid Legette with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns last season, which was third, third, and tied for fourth among rookie wideouts. Quarterback play factored in as well, as Justin Herbert was more reliable than the combination of Bryce Young and Andy Dalton for most of the year, but still. McConkey was better.
What's perhaps more surprising is picking Legette as the worst pick in five years. Jonathan Mingo (2023), Jonathon Brooks (2024), Matt Corrall (2022), and Terrace Marshall Jr. (2021) were all options that might've been worse.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense