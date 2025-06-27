All Panthers

In 2024 draft do-over, Panthers pass on Xavier Legette for another rookie WR

Ladd McConkey wears Panther blue in a 2024 re-draft to fix Carolina's biggest mistake in five years.

Zach Roberts

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the last five years, Bleacher Report insider Matt Holder believes the Carolina Panthers' worst draft pick was Xavier Legette in 2024. The wideout had an underwhelming rookie season, leading Carolina to go after a wide receiver in the first round again in 2025.

What if they had a do-over? Well, Holder doesn't think picking a wide receiver was the worst part; it was the one they picked in particular. Instead of Legette, Holder's imaginary do-over sees Carolina land Ladd McConkey.

Xavier Legett
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) defefends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"In fairness to Legette, the jury is still out on whether he’s a bust, and he could remain a starter this season," Holder admitted. "However, the Panthers spent a first-round pick on another wideout last April, as the South Carolina product had an underwhelming rookie campaign and could get squeezed out of the starting lineup in training camp."

The worst part isn't Legette's struggles per se, it's that McConkey and even a few others who were picked later did better than Legette. "What makes Legette’s first-year struggles sting for the Panthers is the fact that another wideout taken two picks later was immediately productive."

McConkey far outdid Legette with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns last season, which was third, third, and tied for fourth among rookie wideouts. Quarterback play factored in as well, as Justin Herbert was more reliable than the combination of Bryce Young and Andy Dalton for most of the year, but still. McConkey was better.

What's perhaps more surprising is picking Legette as the worst pick in five years. Jonathan Mingo (2023), Jonathon Brooks (2024), Matt Corrall (2022), and Terrace Marshall Jr. (2021) were all options that might've been worse.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB

Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp

NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young

‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News