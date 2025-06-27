Panthers QB Bryce Young stands before a fork in the road, insider claims
Two roads diverged in front of Bryce Young. In 2025, he has the opportunity to go down either one. The Carolina Panthers quarterback could go down one path to stardom, building on what he did at the end of last year and more than justifying his selection and even the bonkers trade for him in 2023.
He could also go down the other road, a regression road that sends him back to 2023 form or worse: early 2024 form. Young looked like a surefire bust then, and he could revert back to those mistakes and put an end to his Panthers tenure prematurely. These are the two possible outcomes, FOX Sports' Henry McKenna argues.
The best case scenario? McKenna said, "All that progress Young showed is legit. In the second half of last season, Young looked like a player worthy of going in the top picks of the draft. That’s where he needs to stay."
And the worst? "All those early issues Young showed were real. In the first half of last season, Young looked like a player worthy of getting benched. That’s what he needs to avoid," McKenna added. This is not the way Young or the Panthers want things to go.
The quarterback seems to be at a bit of a crossroads in his career. Another struggle-filled run would likely put an end to his time as Carolina's starting quarterback. But at least staying the same or getting better would put him on an upward trajectory so few in the NFL have seen after having starts like Young did, and that's preferable all the way around.
