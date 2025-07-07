3 moves the Carolina Panthers have to make before the regular season
The Carolina Panthers are probably done making any moves of note. They'll likely just whittle the roster down through the offseason and preseason before Week 1, but they shouldn't. There are three moves they can make, either right now or pretty soon, that are imperative for the 2025 season.
Moves the Carolina Panthers must make as soon as possible
1. Sign Justin Simmons
Rarely is there such a valuable free agent at a major position of need in early July, but the Panthers can and should sign Justin Simmons. The safety fits a major need, as the Panthers currently have only one established safety in Tre'von Moehrig. Unless they want to roll with Lathan Ransom and Nick Scott as the other starting safety, they have to sign Simmons, the best player left.
2. Cut David Moore
David Moore signed a one-year deal to return to Carolina after a decent season as a WR not very high on the depth chart. But now, he's not really needed. Of the wideouts who aren't locks to make the roster, both Hunter Renfrow and Jimmy Horn Jr. offer more upside. Moore would be the fifth or sixth wide receiver at best, and at that spot, the Panthers should take a swing rather than go with the boring, uninspiring pick.
3. Sign Asante Samuel Jr.
The Panthers have had some interest in adding another cornerback. They wanted Jaire Alexander and were linked to a trade for Jalen Ramsey. After neither move was made, they still have a depth issue at corner. Signing Asante Samuel Jr. would fix that, and it would give them someone with decent upside to back up Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.
