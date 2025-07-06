All Panthers

ESPN ranks former Carolina Panthers cornerback NFL’s best available free agent

A one-time member of the Panthers remains at the top of one NFL analyst’s list of veterans still on the open market. Will Rasul Douglas join a team in 2025?

Russell Baxter

Oct 4, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas (24) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Training camps around the National Football League are set to open up later this month. Meanwhile, there are some experienced players that have yet to find a home for the upcoming 2025 season available to clubs.

Over the past few months, Matt Bowen of ESPN has ranked the Top NFL free agents, and has kept track of their availability. The list is now down to 17 veterans, all who could help a team looking to add some experienced depth or perhaps play an even bigger role.

Eight-year veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas remains No. 1 on Bowen’s list. He played and started 15 games with the Buffalo Bills this past season, as well as three postseason contests for Sean McDermott’s team. He finished with 58 tackles, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble in those 15 regular-season outings for the reigning AFC East champions. He added a combined 16 stops vs. the Broncos, Ravens, and Chiefs.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Douglas is a physical corner,” said Bowen, “with the length to disrupt the ball and the willingness to set an edge against the run (5 tackles for loss last season). He's an easy fit in a zone system that allows him to reroute underneath and attack the ball from the outside third of the field. Douglas returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in 2023, and he had five pass breakups last season.”

What’s also quite appealing about Douglas, who earned a Super Bowl ring (LII) with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, is his playoff experience. He’s played in a total of 11 postseason games with the Birds, Green Bay Packers, and Bills. That’s something that could be invaluable for a club looking for some veteran savvy late in the year.

So far, there’s been no takers when it comes to Douglas, who spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers. He finished fourth on the club that season with 62 tackles, and second on the team with nine passes defensed.

Russell Baxter
