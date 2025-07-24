PFF lists Carolina Panthers vet among NFL trade candidates during training camp
The Carolina Panthers could have a very solid trade candidate during camp. For the most part, NFL teams have their set rosters, but injuries can occur. Teams will also learn who will or won't be as impactful as they expected, thus creating more needs on the roster.
That's why it's not a bad thing to have some potentially expendable players like Carolina does. As for who that expendable player is, PFF made a rather surprising pick: Adam Thielen.
PFF says Panthers best WR could be a trade candidate
At this point, most players are where they're going to play this year. There are very few trades that happen this time of year, at least compared to during the offseason and in the regular season. Still, there are some viable options out there, including, according to PFF's Bradley Locker, Adam Thielen.
"The Panthers built on their late-season growth via a solid offseason, acquiring marquee talent on both sides of the ball. But a side effect of those personnel changes is a logjam at wide receiver, which could relegate Thielen," he wrote.
Despite increasing age, Thielen did very well in 2024 when he was on the field. He earned a 76.5 PFF receiving grade with 2.06 yards per route run. He was also 73rd in separation rate and 65th in separation rate against single coverage, so he was pretty good.
"On the surface, it would seem quixotic for the Panthers to trade a player still going strong in Thielen. But with eighth-overall pick Tetairoa McMillan entering the fold, head coach Dave Canales effectively has two starting spots for three players: Thielen, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette," Locker said.
Since Thielen is the oldest and has just one year left on his contract (and is likely heading to retirement as well), he's the most logical choice. And at the same time, he might bring back a decent return. "The Panthers could likely obtain a solid draft pick instead of keeping him in a limited role," Locker argued.
The Panthers have some unknowns at WR, especially in Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. Jalen Coker can be grouped in there, too, since the two second-year players could get better. McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. have never taken NFL snaps, and Hunter Renfrow was out of the sport. The only two known entities are David Moore and Thielen, and Thielen is easily the most likely trade candidate since he actually has some value.
