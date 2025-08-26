5 questions about the Carolina Panthers’ initial 53-man roster
The first 53-man roster of the 2025 season is officially here. We now know who is and is not making the Carolina Panthers roster. Brycen Tremayne and David Moore did make the roster. Hunter Renfrow did not, in a bit of a surprising move. Some questions still persist, though.
Is Tetairoa McMillan ready for the WR1 role?
The first interesting tidbit is that Tetairoa McMillan is listed above Adam Thielen, thereby indicating that McMillan, a rookie, is the WR1. He's ready for this. He showcased a lot during the preseason and training camp. He's a legit target for Bryce Young. With all due respect to Thielen, the veteran probably couldn't handle the WR1 duties again, and WR2 is a much better spot for him. McMillan will have some slight growing pains, but he's certainly ready.
Is Adam Thielen still going to get traded?
Speaking of Thielen, he made the roster, and Hunter Renfrow didn't. This comes amid the trade rumors and the statement that Renfrow could've taken Thielen's role if there was a trade. Yes, anything can happen, and a trade could definitely come with the Minnesota Vikings getting desperate, but the Panthers were already very hesitant. With Renfrow gone, and even with seven WRs on the team now, it's unlikely.
Why David Moore over Hunter Renfrow?
Of course, this is the most burning question. David Moore has been absolutely useless with the Panthers, ranking basically dead last in the NFL in separation. However, he's clearly Dave Canales' buddy, and that means a lot. The reports indicate that his special teams ability gave him the edge over Renfrow, but that sounds like a nonsense excuse for just sticking with the guy who's followed the coach around the NFL.
Where will the linebacker help come from?
The linebacker corps suffered another hit with the release of Krys Barnes, who obviously was not very good if he couldn't crack this roster. It still leaves a gaping hole at which there is seemingly no help on the horizon. Maybe the Panthers get a claim for Chad Muma, one of the best LBs to get cut today, but the options are very slim. Either way, expect Carolina to do some scouting on the wire for something.
Will five cornerbacks on the roster be enough?
Cornerback depth was a huge problem this offseason, and sadly, that's going to remain an issue in the regular season. Jaycee Horn is not known for his ability to stay on the field, and Carolina only has four other cornerbacks available after him. That's really not ideal, given the fact that a ton of defensive alignments require three CBs on the field at one time. It's more likely that the Panthers will make reactionary moves in the event of a corner going down rather than anything preempti
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go