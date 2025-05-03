Adam Thielen won't commit to playing for Panthers beyond 2025 NFL season
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is entering his age-35 season and appears to be nearing the end of his playing career, entering the final year of a three-year contract.
Earlier this week, Thielen spoke on the possibility of retiring at the end of the 2025 season.
“It could be, yeah. I told you guys at the end of the season, like every year, you look back and you say, hey, what left do I have to give to this game? I talked to my family, and they wanted me to keep playing, so it’ll be the same process. I’m not going to think about that right now. I’m going to focus on being the best football player I can possibly be, and you have to have that mindset in this league. And then, once the season’s over, we’ll evaluate, see where we’re at, see where the team’s at, see where I’m at individually, and as a family, and figure it out. Definitely winding down my career, but excited about this year and what could happen.”
In his first two years combined with the Panthers, Thielen hauled in 151 receptions for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns. Two years ago, he had one of the best years of his career, marking his third 1,000-yard season and his second-ever 100-catch season, doing so with a rookie quarterback.
Thielen believed in the young core that was in place in Charlotte when he signed, despite the uncertainty as to what Carolina would do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The coach (Frank Reich) and GM (Scott Fitterer) who brought him to the organization didn’t last a full year after his arrival, completely changing the timeline of what he was pitched in free agency. However, it seems as if Carolina has weathered the storm and is ready to take the next step forward with Dave Canales in Bryce Young.
Should the Panthers make a little noise this year and reach the playoffs, it could tempt Thielen to come back.
