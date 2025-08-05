All-QB mock draft gives Panthers a hilariously ironic new signal-caller
The Carolina Panthers had a choice in 2023 after they traded up to get the number one overall pick. At the time, there were some considerations for Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, but the real conversation was whether it'd be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, viewed as 1A and 1B (in either order depending on where you looked) in the prospect pool.
The Panthers chose Young, and while the jury remains out since Young looked elite at the end of 2024 and Stroud struggled mightily behind a less-than-stellar line, the consensus is that they'd take Stroud in a do-over. Now, in a mock draft from CBS Sports that features only NFL QBs, they still end up with one of the two that are forever linked.
Panthers end up with C.J. Stroud in hilarious QB mock draft
With the sixth pick in a hypothetical, theoretical, totally not real CBS Sports mock draft only using NFL QBs, the Carolina Panthers select C.J. Stroud. That could've been their reality anyway, but they opted to go after Young.
Cody Benjamin said, "This spot isn't necessarily about getting the most accomplished starter; Dave Canales needs an arm for the long haul in Carolina, and while Jalen Hurts is a strong option, Stroud is three years younger."
The team was confident in Bryce Young back before the 2023 draft, but they'd probably go a different way with hindsight. "Yes, Stroud's sophomore campaign was bumpy in a banged-up Texans group, but he's a trusted leader with a zippy downfield arm and two playoff appearances already under his belt," Benjamin argued.
The Panthers, according to Benjamin, would pass on Jalen Hurts here, which is kind of ironic as well given the growing beef between Eagles fans and Cam Newton over the former Panthers QB's placement and analysis of Hurts.
Also, Carolina passed on:
- Matthew Stafford
- Justin Herbert
- Caleb Williams
- Jordan Love
- Jared Goff
- Drake Maye
- Bo Nix
- Cam Ward
Notably, they also passed on Bryce Young.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Tetairoa McMillan makes surprising admission at Panthers training camp
ESPN rankings put Dave Canales, Panthers coaching staff in humbling spot
Carolina Panthers reveal full jersey schedule for the 2025 NFL season
Jaycee Horn reveals which Panthers teammate reminds him of Steph Curry