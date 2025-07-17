Analyst names Bryce Young among NFL stars facing most pressure at training camp
The pressure is on for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. After a difficult start to his NFL career, he began to turn a major corner at the end of the 2024 season. Now, it's time to build off of that and showcase that it wasn't a fluke. The Panthers' success hinges on it.
With training camp inching closer, Young will soon begin to really get prepared for the season in which he will hope to continue getting better. If he doesmn't, things could go poorly. That's why he's one of the players facing the most pressure at this time, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"Between Weeks 16 and 18, the 23-year-old threw for seven touchdowns but only averaged 204 passing yards. He needs to make bigger strides to solidify his future with the Carolina Panthers," Moton said, although it bears mentioning that head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan have already said he's the franchise quarterback, so Young's future seems currently solidified.
Moton added, "In his third year, the Alabama product has to put together a strong showing at training camp with rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who can help boost the young signal-caller's passing numbers."
Young spent his rookie season with playcallers passing duties back and forth under Frank Reich, who got fired after 12 games. "With consecutive seasons in the same offensive system, he must develop into a solid starter to earn the trust of the current regime," Moton said.
Kyle Pitts, Joey Bosa, D'Andre Swift, DaRon Bland, Anthony Richardson, and Deebo Samuel were the others facing the most pressure. For various reasons, Moton firmly believes these players must show up and show out at training camp to help silence some of the doubt that's brewing.
