Analyst disrespects Bryce Young with laughable QB ranking
The huge breakout that Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young enjoyed last year hasn't exactly carried over to 2025, but he has played pretty well over the last game and a half. He's also clearly not the player he was before Dave Canales benched him in 2024.
But no matter which way you slice it, even accounting for a rough game and a half to start the season, Young has been much better than a bottom-three QB. Apparently, according to one insider, that's exactly what he's been, and some of the names ahead of him are downright laughable.
Bryce Young's QB ranking this week is utterly hilarious
According to Nick Wojton of List Wire, Bryce Young is only currently better than Cam Ward, a rookie, and Tyrod Taylor, a backup only playing because Justin Fields is out right now.
Wojton didn't have much to say to justify his ranking, "Young had his first win of the 2025 season in a 30-0 win for the Panthers. He didn't do a whole lot, though." Nevermind the fact that he played a clean, accurate game and controlled the clock well against a defense that was coming off a dominant effort.
But what's truly incredible and unbelievable are some of the names ahead of Young:
- Jake Browning
- Spencer Rattler
- Marcus Mariota
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Carson Wentz
- Russell Wilson
- Joe Flacco
- Bo Nix
A few of these are utterly indefensible. Browning is only playing for Joe Burrow, and he was literally horrendous in Week 3. Rattler has not been very good and was throttled in Week 3. Bo Nix's rookie year is proving to be absolute fool's gold.
But the worst of all is Michael Penix Jr. ranking four spots ahead of Young. There is no sane reason to rank them this way. Penix has been downright awful this year, and he just got thoroughly outplayed by Young.
Penix got rattled by the Panthers defense, which if you don't remember allowed the most points in NFL history last season, and failed to even reach the 30-yard line. There is no justification for him being higher than Young, who's now 2-0 against Penix.
Young sometimes gets slighted unfairly by the media, but this is a pretty egregious example. He's been better than those QBs mentioned, and in some cases, by a wide margin. And if it's purely based on Week 3 outings (which it probably isn't), then Young is being disrespected at an unelievable rate.