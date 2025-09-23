NFL insider delivers concerning assessment of Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young was steady, reliable, and accurate, and he failed to make any major mistakes on Sunday. The result was a dominant 30-0 victory over the rival Atlanta Falcons, although a stunningly effective defense was also responsible for that.
It was the kind of game the Carolina Panthers have desperately needed, but it apparently did nothing for their confidence in Young under center. According to The Athletic's insiders, there is "rising concern" about Young as the franchise guy even after a game like this.
NFL insiders share harsh opinion of Bryce Young
You might think that Carolina's confidence in Bryce Young went up after the comeback attempt last week and after a clean, efficient win this week. Not so, say two The Athletic insiders.
Chad Graff and Josh Kendall said there's "rising concern" as the QB confidence before adding, "If only Bryce Young could always play against the Falcons. He’s 7-26 as an NFL starter but 3-1 against the Falcons. The Panthers nabbed a big win, but Young’s hot streak from the end of last season appears to be over. He ranks 29th (among 31 qualifying quarterbacks) in adjusted yards per attempt."
What these two are failing to see is that these are the sort of games Young had during his hot streak following the benching. Being efficient, limiting mistakes, preventing turnovers, and playing within the game plan to success is what he did in so many different games.
Yes, he had great statistical outputs against the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Atlanta Falcons, but there were plenty of games just like Sunday where the box score doesn't jump off the page.
It also doesn't help that he's only been able to throw to Tetairoa McMillan for the most part. Hunter Renfrow has been iffy, Xavier Legette has been maybe the worst wide receiver in the NFL, and Jalen Coker is on IR. Adam Thielen was traded, too. McMillan has had a few drops as well.
The games like the one he had Sunday (16/24 for 121 and a rushing touchdown) are what the Panthers want to see. They don't want Young to have to play hero ball. They prefer him to be efficient, take care of the ball, and lean on a run game that wears down a defense.
That's exactly what happened Sunday, so it's not really accurate to say the concern is rising. There may well be some concern since he's now had 1.5 games of good play and 1.5 games of rough play, but Sunday was good.