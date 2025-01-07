Star wide receiver shows Bryce Young some love after historic outing
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers had the league on notice last week. With a 44-point explosion, led by five Young touchdowns (a franchise record), the 5-12 Panthers look like they're on the upswing. That has almost everything to do with Young's ascension from the bench to a burgeoning star.
Everyone's talking about Young and the Panthers, and for good reason. Sunday's performance was one of the best performances of the week, and it came without an offensive lineman and Chuba Hubbard. It got the attention of one star NFL wide receiver who gave Young some props.
Garrett Wilson shouts out Bryce Young
Garrett Wilson wasn't watching Bryce Young and the Panthers play live, but he's seen the throws the second-year quarterback has made over the last few weeks. A viral tweet positing the question of whether or not Young was better than the NFL world had thought got on Wilson's timeline, and he answered it clearly: "He is."
The New York Jets WR hasn't had dependable wide receiver play since coming into the league. Neither Zach Wilson nor Aaron Rodgers have really been able to get him the ball as much as his caliber demands. He's shown frustration in that QB play, and it could see him elsewhere next year.
He's reportedly going to ask for a trade if Rodgers is back at quarterback, and the fit in Carolina makes a lot of sense. He's young and would fit with their window, and he is clearly a big fan of Young's play. Adding a bona fide WR1 to the roster would only make Young better, and he'd probably have a field day getting the ball to Wilson.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal