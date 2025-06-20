Analyst reveals even more bad news for Panthers in pursuit of veteran help
The Carolina Panthers have taken great strides to improve their defense this offseason, which was necessary considering last year's unit was the worst in NFL history.
However, the Panthers still have work to do on that side of the ball, and it's becoming more and more clear that they may have to rely on the draft and shrewd free-agent signings to finish the job.
Carolina recently made a push for cornerback Jaire Alexander, only to get snubbed and watch Alexander sign with the Baltimore Ravens, a Super Bowl contender. The Panthers have been linked to another veteran defensive back in Justin Simmons, but once again, Carolina does not appear to be at the top of his wish list.
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader exposed a brutal reality for the Panthers in that regard during a recent mailbag, noting that Carolina probably isn't a top destination for players like Simmons, even if the fit makes sense.
"It will really just depend on the money, but Simmons probably isn’t in a rush to sign somewhere like Carolina since he shouldn’t need a ton of prep work in [Elijah] Evero’s scheme due to his familiarity," Beversluis wrote.
It's not just that Simmons isn't in a rush to sign with the Panthers because he knows he won't need much prep time. It's also because he probably wants to join a legitimate contender.
Carolina has missed the playoffs seven years in a row and went just 5-12 in 2024, so it isn't exactly a prime destination for aging players.
If all else fails, Simmons may consider the Panthers, but as Beversluis noted, other contending teams have been floated as the most likely landing spots for the 31-year-old.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Proposed trade has Panthers sending veteran receiver to Steelers
Panthers named top destination for 2x Pro Bowl free agent safety
Pete Prisco completely snubs Panthers from annual top 100 list
Insider pours cold water on Chuba Hubbard’s Super Bowl mindset