Andy Dalton acknowledges Dave Canales' 'tough decision' to insert him into Panthers lineup
Before the season began, if you had told any Carolina Panthers staff or fans that Andy Dalton would start any games this season, they would have assumed something had gone terribly wrong. Either Bryce Young had proven himself to be the bust many feared he was or he got hurt. Neither was ideal for a young team with a first-year head coach like Dave Canales.
While it wasn't quite the case, the former was close to what went wrong. Young played horribly in the first two weeks and forced Canales to make the toughest decision of the season. He decided to bench him, and a Dalton car crash and sprained thumb are the only things that forced Canales to revert on that decision.
The veteran QB started five games before handing the job back to Young, who snatched it and never really looked back. It was a pivotal moment this year, and it's one that Dalton believes Canales will look back and appreciate how it was handled.
Andy Dalton discusses returning to lineup for Bryce Young
Putting an aging Andy Dalton in over the guy the Panthers brass clearly thought was their future just two games into the season was a bold move for Dave Canales. He also had to manage when Bryce Young would return, though fate intervened on that one. “I think he will look back and he’ll probably be happy he did with how it all played out — not necessarily knowing that it was gonna go back (to Young) and Bryce was going to do what he was doing,” Dalton said via The Athletic's Joe Person.
The QB went on, “It’s a tough decision for a first-year head coach to make two games into the season. But I think for him it’s understanding the whole team and all the players that are involved in it. Sometimes it gives you a spark.” Dalton firmly believes Canales was thinking about the whole team when making this choice, and it seemed to galvanize them.
Despite a horrible, ailing defense and a lack of pass-catching playmakers on offense, the team went 4-6 with Young back in the lineup. The offense in particular played very well down the stretch no matter who they faced, and it all goes back to when and how Canales handled the benching.
