Panthers HC Dave Canales draws comparison to controversial NFL coach

Is Dave Canales anything like Nick Sirianni?

Zach Roberts

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Some coaches in the NFL are controversial. Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't really one of them. He's well-regarded for his work with quarterbacks and the general consensus is that he's the person to lead the Panthers into a much more successful era.

That's not totally true of someone like Nick Sirianni, though. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach has been controversial at times, including with how he's acted towards fans of his own team and opposing squads. Despite the public perception, a Panthers beat reporter who used to cover Sirianni believes they're kind of similar.

Panthers beat reporter likens Dave Canales to Nick Sirianni

At first glance, Nick Sirianni and Dave Canales couldn't seem more different. Sirianni is sometimes combative, while Canales hits everyone he interacts with with relentless positivity. One thing they do have in common is a strong connection with the players.

By all accounts, Panthers players loved playing for Canales this year. And through the ups and downs, Sirianni seems to have never lost his locker room, either. Mike Kaye, who covered Sirianni's first year with the Eagles, couldn't help but think of Canales after reading a piece on how the Eagles coach has connected with his players.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts during the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Public perception is one thing, but Sirianni, as the ESPN story reveals, is a huge player's coach, and they respect and love him for it. Canales might also have some Xs and Os expertise that Sirianni doesn't as an offensive guru, but they share the adoration of their players in common.

Hopefully, Canales avoids any of the controversies that have surrounded Sirianni with the Eagles. However, if the end result is a coach/organization pairing that is as successful as the one in Philly, the Panthers will take it.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

