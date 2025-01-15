2024 final PFF rankings for Panthers players revealed
The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 in 2024, which suggests that they didn't have a lot of individual brilliance over the year. They did have some excellent play down the stretch, but it was only part of the full season and only a few players enjoyed it.
Weekly PFF grades analyzing the performance of a previous game are done, so now it's time to look at the overall body of work and see how everyone stacked up. Here are the final grades for several Panthers players.
Panthers final PFF grades revealed on offense
The Panthers didn't have a single player ranked in the top 10 at their position by PFF. The closest was new guard Damien Lewis. His 75.5 overall grade was 13th among guards. Context matters for some players, though, like Bryce Young.
Down the stretch, he was graded in the top six for the final 10 games. Overall, though, Young was the 22nd-ranked QB with a decent 74.4 grade. That tells you how good he was in those final weeks given how abysmal his grades were in the first couple of games.
The best offensive player was Taylor Moton, who was 21st out of all tackles but had a 77.2 overall grade. The worst offensive player was Ja'Tavion Sanders, who had a 52.5 grade in his rookie season.
Defensive grades for Panthers are shockingly bad
On defense, one player had a PFF grade over 70: Jadeveon Clowney. His 70.5 grade was a unit-high, but it was still 36th at his position. He and cornerback Mike Jackson were the only players who made it into the top 45 of their position. Everyone else was at least 57th or worse (Jaycee Horn).
The worst defender the Panthers had was LaBryan Ray, who had an astonishing 33.0 grade as an interior defensive lineman. Shy Tuttle was next with a 42.7 on the interior, and IDL DeShawn Williams had a 47.9 grade, so it's easy to see why the run defense was so awful.
