Yet another Miami Dolphins trade could've helped Carolina Panthers immensely

The Darren Waller trade might've been useful for Carolina.

Zach Roberts

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum (36) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Yesterday, the Miami Dolphins sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jonnu Smith. Any one of those players would've been an excellent addition to the Carolina Panthers. They didn't wade into the water, though, and they kind of missed out in a big way.

Fast forward to today, and the Dolphins just pulled off another big trade, and it again could've been a huge boost for the Panthers. They sent, according to Adam Schefter, a conditional sixth-round pick for Darren Waller and a seventh-round pick. The New York Giants had the rights to Waller and he's coming out of retirement.

Does Waller have anything left in the tank? Possibly. He was at one time a very exciting tight end, and that's something the Panthers might have benefited from taking a swing on. The position is pretty weak even with three players on the roster.

Tight end remains the biggest hole on the offense. The Panthers did re-sign Tommy Tremble. They also drafted Mitchell Evans to pair with 2024 rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders, but neither are known, guaranteed commodities. They could both be busts, and Waller, who might be a bust at this point, is another low-risk, high-reward attempt at giving Bryce Youngis a weapon he needs.

The Panthers seem to be done for the offseason, though, so this was probably never even on their radar. Miami traded a tight end yesterday, so they needed one, hence the move. The Panthers weren't quite that desperate, but they might've benefitted from at least kicking the tires.

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

