Apparently, Michael Jordan loves this Carolina Panthers rookie
The Carolina Panthers put together one heck of a haul in the 2025 NFL draft, a group headlined by wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan has a chance of developing into the Panthers' No. 1 receiver right off the bat, as Bryce Young is still getting his feet wet and searching for a top option.
The 6-foot-5 playmaker posted back-to-back monster campaigns during his final two seasons at Arizona, catching 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
Apparently, McMillan has already caught the attention of North Carolina legend Michael Jordan (yes, the one of Chicago Bulls fame), as the incoming rookie has signed a deal with Jordan Brand, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is obviously a significant move for McMillan, who has yet to prove himself on the professional level, but is clearly drawing major attention from the right people.
As a matter of fact, McMillan is the only rookie from this class that signed to the Jordan Brand, which speaks volumes of the 22-year-old.
Carolina selected McMillan with the eighth overall pick last month, spurning addressing its defense on Day 1 to provide Young with a potentially lethal weapon.
It marks the second straight year the Panthers used a first-round selection on a wide out, as they took Xavier Legette 30th overall last spring.
Carolina's receiving corps also consists of Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and fellow rookie Jimmy Horn Jr., the latter of whom was a sixth-round pick and has already shown flashes in rookie minicamp.
However, McMillan is unquestionably the cream of the crop, and MJ realizes that.
