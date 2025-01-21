Austin Corbett free agency: Do the Panthers need to re-sign versatile offensive lineman?
Austin Corbett is a free agent. Among the Carolina Panthers exiting FAs, he is the highest-paid player coming off the books this year. The offensive lineman made $8.75 million this past season, and he made just five starts thanks to a season-ending injury.
The offensive guard last played in a brutal loss to the Chicago Bears on October 6. He has struggled with injuries over the last few years but could be a vital piece of depth up front. The Panthers did spend big money on the guard position last free agency, so is it worth re-signing him?
Should the Panthers re-sign Austin Corbett?
Unfortunately, it does not look like the Carolina Panthers have a need for Austin Corbett in 2025. He got hurt and the offensive line didn't really miss much of a beat. They were a good unit, particularly on the interior. Corbett doesn't have a clear spot on the team, and even if he's cheaper than his 2024 salary was, it's still probably a wasted investment.
Brady Christensen is also a free agent guard, but he's coming off a $1.2 million salary and even if he makes the same as Corbett now, he's much more valuable. He played center in some games and provided valuable depth and a little more versatility than Corbett. In the past, Corbett has been a good player for the Panthers, but they just don't have a need for him anymore.
This move would save some money, which is good since the Panthers have less than $25 million in cap space. Corbett just doesn't fit into that with limited money and no clear spot for the lineman. His service has been good, but he'll play elsewhere in 2025 if the Panthers are smart.
