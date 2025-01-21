Johnny Hekker free agency: Should the Panthers re-sign veteran punter?
The Carolina Panthers don't have a lot of major free agents this year. They have plenty, but there aren't that many that demand to be re-signed. There are some useful players and a few starters that could leave, but most of them aren't good enough in the grand scheme of the NFL that the Panthers can just say they've got to have them back.
That includes Johnny Hekker. A punter is a key position, because a bad one can really negatively impact the game. Being able to potentially flip the field is so important, and having consistent punts helps a defense out a lot. Is Hekker that guy, and should the Panthers bring him back next year?
Should the Panthers bring back Johnny Hekker?
Johnny Hekker, who has been an All-Pro four times in his career, really wasn't as good in 2024. He didn't rank in the top 25 of average distance, but he did rank 12th in net average. He was 20th in pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line but had a punt blocked.
He was pretty average in most categories, so he wasn't anything special. The question is, do the Panthers want to re-sign him? They probably do, and most teams aren't going to engage in the free-agent market on punters. That leaves the Panthers little competition for Hekker's services. Maybe he's not the best punter out there, but a re-sign is so much simpler than finding a replacement.
Hekker's $2.54 million salary wasn't terribly expensive. A late-round draft pick punter would be cheaper, but something at or below that AAV wouldn't be a foolish investment by the Panthers. The difference between Hekker's current AAV and a rookie salary wouldn't be that big.
The Panthers should re-sign Hekker. He is almost 35, so it won't be a very long contract, but that is ideal for the Panthers. They need to be pretty cheap, so a two-year deal for $5 million is both fair and affordable.
