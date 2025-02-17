Bengals take top free agent WR off the table for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have been linked to Tee Higgins for a long time. Last offseason, the wide receiver was a possible target before the Cincinnati Bengals used the franchise tag on him to keep him at least one more season before free agency.
This year, with the Panthers still needing a true WR1 to give Bryce Young a weapon, Higgins was again a projected target even if he was going to be very expensive. The Panthers had a tough decision to make, but the Bengals were so kind as to make that decision for Carolina.
Panthers won't be signing Tee Higgins after all
For the second straight year, the Bengals plant on using the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, which effectively removes him from the top of the free agent class at his position. The Panthers and other teams who need a wide receiver will have to pivot. Higgins isn't coming.
That leaves arguably Chris Godwin as the next-best option, but he is a step down from Higgins. The Bengals star is dynamic and significantly younger than his elite counterparts in this class. Unfortunately, that no longer matters.
However, this may be good for the Panthers. They probably weren't going to be able to afford over $25 million (which is on the short end of the projections) for Higgins regardless. Next year, they'll be better served to potentially sign him.
The Panthers currently have $169 million in projected cap space next offseason. That will go way down after signings and rookie contracts from this year, but they're probably going to be in much better cap shape this time next year.
Higgins will almost assuredly be available next offseason. The Bengals can't reasonably pay Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, who is eligible for an extension, and Higgins all while fielding a competitive defense. They could barely do it this year without Higgins or Chase on long-term deals, so Higgins is as good as gone.
That means this bidding war the Panthers could've been in is probably just postponed. It does mean the Panthers will have to look at other options if they want a top wideout for Bryce Young, but it doesn't end the chances that the former Clemson product will come home.
