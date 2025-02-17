All Panthers

Bryce Young should rank higher among ‘most likable’ NFL quarterbacks

Bryce Young is way more likable than that.

Zach Roberts

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and running back Raheem Blackshear (3) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and running back Raheem Blackshear (3) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Bryce Young had a resurgent season for the Carolina Panthers last year. It can be argued that among all the teams ever in play for the first overall pick, Carolina had maybe the most attention solely because of Young.

His return to form and the Panthers' sudden improvement were both shocking and heartwarming. The Panthers finally have their quarterback, and everyone generally seems pleased about that, even non-Panthers fans. But in a ranking of QBs based purely on likability, Young strangely ranked very low.

Bryce Young ranked too low on likable QBs list

Bryce Young ranked 15th with the note, "Young, promising, and hasn't done anything to make people dislike him yet. His cool demeanor under pressure suggests he has a bright future ahead." 15th would be a nice ranking for his overall play, as being a top-half QB in the league is good, and it speaks to how much of a turnaround Young had.

But for likeability? That's just nonsense. The entire NFL world began to rally around Young last year. When he returned from the bench, people started paying attention. As he continued to play better, the love for him only grew, and fans of all other teams started liking and appreciating the former Alabama QB.

Bryce Youn
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with teammates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No quarterback is universally loved, and Young is probably hated by Atlanta Falcons fans and maybe Arizona Cardinals fans. And the more he wins games in the future, the more hated he'll likely become. For now, though, he remains arguably the closest player in the league to being universally liked, and 15th out of all QBs doesn't accurately reflect that.

Sam Darnold, Gardner Minshew, Kirk Cousins, and Tua Tagovailoa somehow ranked ahead of him. Of course, this has nothing to do with his on-field play, which is the most important factor. However, the Panthers absolutely do have an extremely likable QB, and this list seems to have missed that fact.

Published
