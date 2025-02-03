Panthers named surprise potential trade partner for superstar 17-TD receiver
Ever since their season ended, the Carolina Panthers have been getting linked to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who just played out the final year of his rookie contract. If he hits the open market, Higgins will be the number one free agent overall, not just the best wide receiver available.
While signing Higgins to a massive new deal is a remote possibility for the Panthers, there's another scenario that just popped up involving an even bigger target. Speaking with ESPN's Laura Rutledge at the Pro Bowl, Ja'Marr Chase made it clear that he expects a fair contract from the Bengals as he comes off a monster season, having posted 127 catches, over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns, all league-best numbers in 2024.
Needless to say, the only fair contract for Chase will be one where he resets the market at wide receiver, which would average over $35 million per year - the high-water mark currently held by Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.
If the Bengals don't feel like paying that much for Chase he could wind up on the trade block, where one analyst thinks the Panthers could be a potential partner. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports named the Saints and Commanders as potential suitors as well as Carolina.
"It might be time for the Carolina Panthers to make the trade of the last century... head coach Dave Canales should put quarterback Bryce Young in the best position to win football games. This will only happen if you get the best of the best and Chase may be that answer. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are both bright stars but finding a No. 1 receiver should be the priority for the Panthers if they want to see some improvement from the offense."
It's a nice thought, and the Panthers shouldn't shy away from trying to make a big splash in order to improve their corps of pass-catching weapons for Bryce Young.
That said, a lot of things would have to go wrong for Cincinnati for Chase to wind up on the trade block, and there are a lot of other teams who have much more salary cap room to fit him in with a new contract. Panthers fans should not hold their breaths hopingfor this scenario to come true.
