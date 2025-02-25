Bombshell trade request could provide Panthers with much-needed boon
The Carolina Panthers badly need interior defenders. Their run defense was abysmal last year, as they allowed over 3,000 rushing yards to the tune of nearly 200 per game. Derrick Brown will be back and healthy this year, but he alone can't fix it.
There aren't a ton of star defensive tackles on the open market, and Mason Graham may or may not fall to eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. But a recent trade request might've opened the door for Carolina to fill that void anyway.
Jonathan Allen trade request could save Panthers
Jonathan Allen has reportedly requested a trade, and the Washington Commanders are granting him the opportunity to pursue it. He is on the final year of his contract, and none of the money left is guaranteed. He's very likely going to be traded somewhere and then sign an extension.
Could the Panthers be that team? It's very possible. Allen is a good player, but he won't cost the same as a Myles Garrett or someone else. He'll be much cheaper, but he's a known quantity. The Panthers know he can upgrade their defensive interior, and they know he will be an NFL-level player unlike any prospect.
While the Panthers aren't flush with cash to extend Allen and they don't have an abundance of draft capital to trade for the defensive lineman, they have the most glaring need at his position. That should outweigh the concerns elsewhere.
This would give the Panthers the chance to target edge rushing in the draft instead of the interior, and it would give them one of the best one-two punches on the inside with Brown and Allen.
