Bryce Young, Andy Dalton earn mediocre grade for their work vs. Jets

The Carolina Panthers had to use two quarterbacks to finish off the New York Jets on Sunday. After Bryce Young left with the lead due to an ankle injury, Dalton stepped in, only attempting seven passes and mostly handing off as the team tried to salt away the fourth quarter.
Neither was all that impressive, although the Jets leaned on another stellar defensive effort to try and get their first win of the year. The Jets' DBs gave Panthers wideouts very little space to work with, and it resulted in a mediocre day for both Dalton and Young.
Bryce Young, Andy Dalton earn lackluster grade for Jets win
The biggest thing to note about Carolina's QB play from Sunday is that it necessitated two of them. That's never good, and when it's due to an injury that could keep Bryce Young out for multiple games, it's even worse.
The cumulative effort by both players earned a C grade from Bleacher Report insider Brent Sobleski, although he fully admitted the game plan was to lean heavily on the running backs and not rely on throwing the ball as much, especially with how the Jets were matched up.
"Prior to leaving the contest, Young simply managed the offense. The Panthers coaching staff understands the team's strength lies with its running backs, especially now that Chuba Hubbard is back in the lineup. Hubbard and Rico Dowdle combined for 34 total touches. Carolina ran the ball more times than the Panthers threw it," Sobleski wrote.
Moving forward, the loss of Young could be substantial. "Young does provide play-making ability outside of structure, which is something Dalton doesn't. The hope is the former will bounce back quickly and not be affected," Sobleski concluded.
The Panthers will take a win to move over .500 for the first time in ages, but it comes with a heavy toll. Young is not expected to play next week, and mediocre backup QB play is not remotely going to cut it when reigning MVP Josh Allen and former Panthers DC Sean McDermott (unbeaten against the Panthers) come to town this week.
