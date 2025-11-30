Bryce Young may have answered a lot of questions with superb game against Rams

No one single game should define any NFL player's career. However, sometimes one game can change the perceptions about a player - especially a game like the one Bryce Young just had.

Coming off a brutal performance against the San Francisco 49ers, Young needed to bounce back with a good game against the Los Angeles Rams - if not to give his team an upset win - at least to answer questions about his own future.

Young did that and much more today. Not only did he help push the Panthers to their second stunning upset of an NFC heavyweight this season, Young had his most-efficient and impressive game of the season - and he did it against an opponent that came into this week with the stingiest scoring defense in the league - and in the pouring rain, no less.

It certainly helped that the Panthers got a strong run game going with Chuba Hubbard leading it for the first time this season - and they ran about twice as much as throwing against LA.

Still, Young did everything you could possibly have hoped for when called upon - including making some of the best throws we've ever seen from him in the toughest possible conditions. In the end, Young went 15/20 for 206 passing yards, three touchdowns, no picks and a 147.1 passer rating.

Bryce Young highlights vs. Rams

Bryce Young Week 13



• 15/20 (75% Passing)

• 206 Passing

• 3 Passing TDs / 0 TOs

• 147.1 Passer Rating

• 10.3 YPApic.twitter.com/6IHBZ9ffPa — IAmWestsideFetti 💙🖤🤟🏾 (@4MR_Fetti) November 30, 2025

This is undeniably impressive stuff that Young put on film, today.

The only question, one that we keep coming back to - is if Young can do it again - and how often the can put up games like this. So far, the answer has been not often enough, but this may have been the break-through performance that Young needed to take that next step and start delivering high-level results on a regular basis.

There are still several more games to play, but if the Panthers had to make the call right now, they'd probably be right to roll the dice and pick up Young's fifth-year option.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from a shocking win over the LA Rams

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ huge upset win over visiting Rams

Arch Manning among 3 potential Bryce Young replacements in 2026 draft