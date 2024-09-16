Bryce Young’s teammates refuse to bury their quarterback after second straight disappointing performance
An 0-2 start and a negative 60 point differential for the Carolina Panthers have alarm bells going off around Charlotte. The team's lackluster performances in losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers have fans wondering when (or if) they'll win a game this season. The most notable poor performer in the Panthers' rough start is former number one overall pick Bryce Young. The sophomore quarterback hasn't made the second-year leap that pundits expected. Frankly, he's take a massive step back.
Through two games Young has yet to throw a touchdown pass. His three interceptions have been back-breaking for a Panthers offense looking for consistency. Young has looked uncomfortable, indecisive, and unable to function in the offense that was hand-picked to elevate his poor 2023 play. The quarterback's struggles have made him a polarizing figure in the Queen City, but not inside of the Panthers' building.
Following Sunday's game, Panther players and coaches were asked time and again if Bryce Young should cede the starting quarterback position after his second straight clunker of an outing. The consistent refrain from those closest to Young has echoed support for the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback.
Dave Canales
"Bryce is our quarterback. We're going to just continue to shore up and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things. These are all valuable reps, all valuable games. We'll learn a lot from this game and hopefully will take another step (next) week."
Adam Thielen
"I love Bryce to death man. He works his butt off, he's a great player. This is not a Bryce Young issue. This is an offensive, team issue. We are all in this together. I know football...this is why I love this game with everything I have, because it's the greatest team game. It's not about any individual. It's not basketball where you can have one or two good players and have success. In this game you have to have eleven guys on the same page to have success."
Robert Hunt
"I think BY (Bryce Young) is doing good. I don't think he's losing his confidence. His head is up. He's still coming up every drive and leading us (saying) 'hey let's go, let's go.' We're right there with him man. Things just haven't gone our way. Confidence, I'm sure for him, is high. It's only week two."
Dionte Johnson
"He's our quarterback. He's my guy at the end of they day. We clicked as soon as I came in, so just because we lost two games doesn't mean I'm going to switch up on him or whatever. I've got his back regardless."
Time is running out on the Bryce Young experiment. Fans are restless, proven by the consistent echo of boos that reverberated around Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The locker room still supports their quarterback even through the early slog that has been 2024, at least for now.
