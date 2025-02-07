What Bryce Young said about Eagles defense going into Super Bowl
During a brief stretch of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers took on both of the Super Bowl teams. They narrowly lost both, losing by a combined nine points because of a late field goal and a dropped pass. Bryce Young got to see both defenses, and they were among the best units in the NFL this year.
He said ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend that they couldn't be more different schematically. Vic Fangio and Steve Spagnuolo are not copying one another at all. He also shared some insight about the Eagles' defense. Though Patrick Mahomes likely doesn't need any help preparing, he could take from what Young experienced.
Bryce Young talks about the Eagles' vaunted defense
The Philadelphia Eagles, according to Bryce Young, do not run a complex scheme, but they run it well. "They're super simple in scheme, but they play it really, really well," the Panthers QB said per Bleacher Report. "They can get pressure with that front four, which is huge."
He added that on third-down, the Eagles are not exotic. "It makes them really good. When they do that, they know what they're doing, they're always in the right spot, and they have just a bunch of really good players," the QB went on.
Young had a much better overall game against the Chiefs. His outing against the Eagles was the first interception he'd thrown in a very long time, and Young spoke to the difficulty they posed despite not trying to confuse anyone. They're not getting cute, the Eagles just out-execute most offenses with their defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith both snubbed from Hall of Fame class
Panthers projected to draft South Carolina edge rusher in Round 2
Panthers legend Greg Olsen sets the record straight on Tom Brady
Star playmaker gets candid on his future with the Carolina Panthers