Bryce Young named among early fantasy football sleepers for 2025 NFL season
If you drafted Bryce Young in 2023 or 2024 for fantasy, you probably didn't end the season with the Carolina Panthers QB rostered. In ESPN leagues, he was only rostered in 13.7% of leagues by the end of the 2024 season. For the majority of his time in the NFL, Young has not been fantasy-relevant.
However, he reversed that trend in the last few weeks of the NFL season. He likely wasn't starting on too many playoff teams since they probably had established QBs by then, but he was a viable option for anyone who needed it. In 2025, the Panthers star is being pegged as an early sleeper to watch out for.
Bryce Young is poised for fantasy relevance
Following the bye week, Bryce Young averaged almost 21 points per game. That would've made him the ninth-best player in all of fantasy and QB7 on the year if he'd done that for a full 17 games. That's where the excitement for next year comes.
Fantasy Pros lists Young as a sleeper to keep an eye on next year. They wronte, "The 2024 season was one of ups and downs for Young. He got benched after the first two weeks before returning later in the year. However, the former Alabama star finished the regular season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL and fantasy football. Young was the QB6, averaging 21.9 fantasy points per game from Week 13 through Week 18, totaling 23.6 or more in half of those contests. If the Panthers can land Tee Higgins in free agency, Young could have a Sam Darnold-like season in 2025."
Obviously, if Young can play at the same level, he'll be great for fantasy. If the Panthers can continue to build, then he very well could be even better. He's absolutely someone who should be on the fantasy radar moving forward.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to draft WR whose pro comp is a Carolina legend
Bryce Young a surprise addition to NFL pundit’s list of QBs on hot seat
Carolina Panthers connected to mammoth trade for Cowboys superstar
Jaycee Horn makes it clear where he wants to play in 2025 NFL season